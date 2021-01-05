Appleton Mayor talks about COVID-19 testing site extension and new photo contest in Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about extending the lifetime of a COVID-19 testing site and a new photo contest happening around Appleton.

Mayor Woodford discussed the need for an extension on keeping a coronavirus testing site open in Appleton. With the site producing high amounts of completed tests, the mayor wanted to be sure the community has every tool needed to help slow the spread of coronavirus. The site will be remain open until March.

The mayor also briefly discussed new appointments to various boards and committees around Appleton. Woodford mentioned that this was something new he is doing now as mayor and is excited about the community outreach that this offers.

A new photo contest happening in Appleton was also explained in Tuesday morning’s update. The contest is a way for Appleton residents to spread some hope after enduring a challenging time during the pandemic. The photos will be displayed in panels around the welcome tower in Houdini Plaza.

