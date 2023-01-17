GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 News on Tuesday to talk about new city staff members, the wastewater treatment plant recovery process, and the city’s interest in an Amtrak railway line.

Mayor Woodford says Kara Homan is the city’s new Community and Economic Development Director. She comes from a similar role in Outagamie County and will be responsible for helping the community grow, overseeing city planning, and helping drive the community’s economic development.

Also new to the city’s staff is Appleton’s first female Chief of Police, Polly Olson. Mayor Woodford says he’s excited for the member of the ‘team.’

“I’m so excited for Chief Olson. She came up through the Appleton police department. This is her hometown and I’m excited to see what she does in this new position, but I know that she’s got the best interest of the community and department at heart and so excited to have her on the team too.”

Mayor Woodford then touched on the problem earlier this month with the city’s wastewater treatment plan and the recovery process of getting it back online.

“We’re doing alright, the good news is right from the beginning our priorities were to continue operations, continue to serve our community, and provide our wastewater treatment for residents, which we have. Also to avoid any discharge material into the Fox River or into the environment, both chemical and waste. We’ve managed to do that and the team at the wastewater plant is working their way through getting the plant fully back online”

Mayor Woodford was also asked about Appleton and the surrounding area’s letter to the Federal Railroad Administration.

“There is a proposed line from Milwaukee up to Green Bay and we want to be engaged in that conversation. So, we expressed interest to make sure we don’t miss our opportunity.”