Appleton Mayor talks about preparation for election day and public library project in Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On election day, Mayor Jacob Woodford joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about what Appleton polling locations are doing to keep voters safe and gives an update on the public library project.

The mayor talked about how Appleton polls were made safe for voters during the pandemic with sanitization efforts and more space at the polls. He also talked about the large staffing turnout the City of Appleton has for this election.

Appleton will be gaining an updated pubic library within the coming months. Mayor Woodford touched on the subject of a new public library for the city, saying that designs are the next step towards the new library.

