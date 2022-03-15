APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including the Appleton Public Library, and COVID relief funds.

Woodford says that a study was done to see how much money could be raised for the Appleton Public Library. Officials are recommending a $12 million campaign. The survey reportedly showed a lot of interest in the community.

Most of the donations are expected to come from members of the community. Woodford talked about how donations will be both large and small, but both will matter.

COVID relief funds are being sent to nine organizations in the Appleton community. Some of the organizations mentioned were Harbor House, Appleton Downtown Inc., Valley Packaging, NEW Mental Health and the Sexual Assault Crisis Center.

Woodford mentioned that they wanted to focus on mental and behavioral health organizations. Another area of focus was organizations that help other organizations.

Anyone looking for a job during the summer season can find openings at Appleton Park and Rec Department. They reportedly have 20 seasonal job openings.

More information can be found on the city’s website.