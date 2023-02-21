GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford stopped by the Local five studio Tuesday morning to talk about the changes being made to College Avenue and to provide an update on the relocating of the Trout Museum.

According to the mayor, after years of public feedback, the city is planning to convert the four-lane roadway into a two-lane road with a turning lane in between. Mayor Woodford says the changes are to help improve the flow and safety of traffic in downtown Appleton.

“The hope is that by slowing traffic down a little bit and preventing things like drag racing from happening as easily as they do right now, we’ll create an environment that’s more pedestrian-friendly, liveable, and walkable.”

Mayor Woodford also had an update on the possible relocation of the Trout Museum. He says this has been an unusual process for this kind of thing.

“It’s a little bit unusual and I get the sense that our community is sort of wrestling with that because it feels a little bit different than what we’re used to which is like, okay this is a full package, it’s a done deal and everything’s sorted out.”

Mayor Woodford says it’s not sorted out but they are the 4th step of a seven-step process.