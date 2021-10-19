Appleton Mayor talks communicating with the public in latest Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 and talked about multiple upcoming events where the public can ask him questions.

One of the first events is a ‘Ask Me Anything Facebook Live Session’ that is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. The process is relatively simple as people can comment questions and Woodford then answers them.

Woodford says they have done this a few times and look forward to doing it again. Some of the questions can range from simply asking ‘What is happening on my street?’ to the more unique ones like asking about Japanese wrestling.

Those who are not able to participate in the Facebook Live session can join Woodford during open office hours in Jones Park on Oct. 27. The open office hours will be from 7:30 to 9:30. People do have to register ahead of time. Attendees can have a one-on-one sitdown with Woodford and ask him about careers or what is going on in the area.

The mayor’s office is also holding listening sessions since the budget is coming up. Woodford says they are in the process of reviewing the executive budget as it was submitted during the last meeting.

The listening session is on Oct. 27 as well at 6 p.m. Woodford mentions that this is something that affects every taxpayer in the community so they want to get the community’s input.