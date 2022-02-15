APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including the spring election primary and removing lead service pipes in the latest Community Update.

Woodford says there are multiple ways for residents to see where their polling station is, as well as to see what is on the ballot. Residents can find the information here, and Woodford says people can call the Appleton Clerks Office to get information.

He also said that these primaries normally have a lower turnout.

The Bird E-Scooters across Appleton will continue, as an agreement for one more pilot program before a long-running agreement. There are some changes, including new speed limits on College Avenue.

Woodford also mentioned the city’s plan to remove lead service pipes. In the 2022 budget, there are funds designated to help remove and identify lead service pipes.

Appleton is reportedly working on identifying and notifying homeowners over the next couple of months. He talked about how the city is working on creating a public map. The map would show what materials the pipes are made of across the city.