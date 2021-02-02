Appleton Mayor talks Fox River Mall incident, COVID-19 vaccine plan in latest Community Update

(WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 to discuss multiple topics going on in the community.

The first topic was the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for those that are 65-years-old and up. Woodford mentioned that anyone who signed up but does not have an appointment will be contacted to schedule an appointment in the coming weeks.

Woodford says, that like most areas across the country the supply of the vaccine is the biggest factor in determining a timeline for when people can get vaccinated.

The local area has the capability of administering a high amount of vaccines, but the supply contributes to the rollout timeline, Woodford mentioned.

With Sunday’s tragic shooting at the Fox River Mall, Woodford discussed the impact the incident had on the local community and how, even though it was not in Appleton’s jurisdiction, Appleton authorities were able to contribute.

“We have strong partnerships with our neighbors. We call this mutual aid, it is a hallmark of life in the Fox Cities,” says Woodford.

Appleton-based company Valley Transit was able to help shelter and transport those individuals who were at the scene, as well as fire and police departments.

“It really is a tragic event for our community, and it happens far too often,” says Woodford.