Appleton Mayor talks health officer position, ARPA funds in Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including Appleton’s Health Officer position and the Appleton Public Library.

Woodford says that since Appleton is in three different counties, Winnebago, Calumet & Outagamie, they have their own health jurisdiction. The city’s previous health officer retired in June. He mentioned that he will be making a recommendation to the council.

The person he is recommending was previously a health officer in Nebraska. Appleton’s health officer has multiple responsibilities and leads the city’s health department.

The funds from the American Rescue Plan will be used for grants for programs. Woodford says applications can be submitted online.

The Appleton Public Library could possibly be moving into the former Best Buy on Kensington Drive. Currently, the building is being used as a COVID testing site.

However, Woodford says that the location is scheduled out for COVID testing until Feb. 25. The library could move in following the testing site.