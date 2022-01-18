FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Mayor talks health officer position, ARPA funds in Community Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics including Appleton’s Health Officer position and the Appleton Public Library.

Woodford says that since Appleton is in three different counties, Winnebago, Calumet & Outagamie, they have their own health jurisdiction. The city’s previous health officer retired in June. He mentioned that he will be making a recommendation to the council.

The person he is recommending was previously a health officer in Nebraska. Appleton’s health officer has multiple responsibilities and leads the city’s health department.

The funds from the American Rescue Plan will be used for grants for programs. Woodford says applications can be submitted online.

The Appleton Public Library could possibly be moving into the former Best Buy on Kensington Drive. Currently, the building is being used as a COVID testing site.

However, Woodford says that the location is scheduled out for COVID testing until Feb. 25. The library could move in following the testing site.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall