Appleton Mayor talks library project, Hmong community in latest Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined local 5 and discussed multiple topics including the Appleton Library Project and a COVID clinic in the latest Community Update.

Woodford mentioned the Hmong community normally hosts a large celebration, but this year it was canceled again due to the pandemic. When asked why is it important to celebrate the community, Woodford said that Hmong residents have been here for 45 years and are deeply engaged in public service.

The Appleton Library Project is moving along and Woodford said the project is making good headway. During the construction, the library will have to operate out of a temporary location. Woodford says the library will have to use a temporary location for about 18 months.

Officials are working on confirming the temporary location, and expect to announce it soon.

Appleton is also still hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Woodford talked about how vaccinations will be offered until Dec. 30. The clinic is located at the old Best Buy on Kensington Drive. COVID testing will continue through the first week of Jan., but could possibly get extended.

