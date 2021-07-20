Appleton Mayor talks open office hours and upcoming dunk tank appearance

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics ranging from National Night Out to the upcoming Children’s Week in the latest Community Update.

Woodford discussed US Venture Children’s Week that starts Jul 25 and goes through July 31. Throughout the week there will be multiple events including:

Free admission to pools

Children’s parade

Playground fair

Mural at farmers market

There are no signups required for the events, but Woodford mentioned visiting their website for the most up-to-date information.

Vaccines at the Appleton Library continue to be available and Woodford said that appointments are available, and walk-ins will be accepted.

Woodford is also having open office hours again. The goal of the open office is to connect with people from the community. On July 26 Woodford will have face-to-face conversations with residents.

To sign up for the open office hours call 920-832-5814. The open office hours will be at Linwood Park.

Additionally, Woodford talked about National Night Out which builds connections between law enforcement and communities. It will be a community-wide event hosted at Jones Park on August 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodford says he will also be in the dunk tank to help raise money for Appleton’s K9 Program.