APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 and talked about multiple topics including the officer-involved shooting and the relocation of the trout museum.

Woodford wanted to mention resources for citizens regarding any violent situations. Harbor House was one resource he talked about.

Harbor House helps in domestic abuse situations and has a 24/7 crisis helpline at 920-832-1666. There is a location in Appleton at 720 West 5th Street. This is at no cost.

Appleton is also opening the area’s largest lighted pickleball complex. A local philanthropist helped and the facility cost about $500,000 according to Woodford.

The trout museum getting relocated is something that is in the early stages. Woodford said that there has been some input and there are a lot of concerns about moving. There will be more conversations in the future.