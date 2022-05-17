APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics ranging from Police Week to the status of Appleton’s Public Library.

Woodford talked about the importance of Police Week in Appleton. He says that the city is fortunate to have a police department like the one it has now. One thing Woodford mentioned was the department’s emphasis on community policing.

The department will be holding a brat fry on May 18 at Houdini Plaza. The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Woodford said that free bike helmets will be at the event as well as some police vehicles.

The Appleton Public Library is scheduled to open on May 23, and Woodford says that all of the books were moved from the old site to the temporary one. The temporary location is at the old Best Buy on Kensington Drive.

Appleton will have its Memorial Day Parade and Moment of Remembrance on May 30. The parade starts at 9 a.m. at the corner of College Avenue and Appleton Street. The route heads east and ends at the corner of Pacific Street and Owaissa Street.

More information can be found on the Appleton Memorial Day Parade’s Facebook page.