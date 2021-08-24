Appleton mayor talks potentially changing the city’s logo in Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics including how to use the city’s COVID relief money as well as looking at changing Appleton’s logo in the latest Community Update.

Mayor Woodford tells Local 5 that Appleton was given over $14.5 million in direct aid to the city from the federal government. In an attempt to gather input on the best way to use these funds, Appleton is hosting two public listening sessions.

The two listening sessions are scheduled for:

August 25 at 6 p.m.

August 27 at 7:30 a.m.

Those who want to attend the public listening sessions need to register by calling 920-832-5814.

How to use the city’s COVID relief money is not the only thing Appleton is asking its residents’ input on, as the public library design is also the topic for public input. According to Mayor Woodford, the architects have a couple of designs but are still gathering feedback.

While there is a public session on Tuesday at 7 p.m., it is not the last chance for people to weigh in, and more information about the library’s redesign will be posted at the library itself.

Mayor Woodford also mentioned rebranding Appleton. The city is looking into changing not only the logo but how they describe the community. The process will apparently take some time, and the city will look for public input.

The goal is to find a brand that reflects the community. Woodford stated that funding for this project comes from surplus funds from the last fiscal year.