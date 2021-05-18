Appleton Mayor talks redesigning the library, update to mask-wearing in Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 and discussed wide-ranging topics from redesigning the library to honoring a fallen firefighter in the latest Community Update.

The two-year anniversary of the passing of Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard and Mayor Woodford said it was a somber moment for the community. A small ceremony was held at Lundgaard’s grave.

There is also a park named after Lundgaard that is right next to a fire station. Mayor Woodford the community should always remember the sacrifice that Lundgaard made.

The Appleton Library Project is underway and public input is an important factor for the project. An advisory committee is being created with 20-25 members including 10 at-large seats that will be filled through applications. Applications are currently being accepted.

Even though Outagamie County lifted the mask ordinance, Appleton was never operating under a municipal ordinance or mandate. Instead, Appleton was strongly advising those to wear masks.

Mayor Woodford says it is important to remember that businesses, organizations and educational facilities can still set their own mask policies. Some are still operating under a federal mandate, as Valley Transit was an example that Mayor Woodford provided.