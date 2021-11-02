FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Mayor talks runaway youths, Veteran’s Day plans in latest Community Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 to talk about Homeless and Runaway Youth Prevention Month as well as Veteran’s Day plans.

Woodford says the goal is to raise awareness to the cause. There are multiple organizations that are recognized as safe places that they can go to. Woodford also brought up the point that this issue is not just in the big cities but also affects the local communities.

There are multiple local locations that are recognized as safe places where runaways can visit for support.

Woodford also says that the public budget hearing will be on Nov. 3 at City Hall. It will be a formal chance for the public to weigh in on the budget, and it starts at 6 p.m.

For Veteran’s Day, Appleton is hosting a Veteran’s Day Flag Raising Ceremony. The ceremony will be on Nov. 11 at Veteran’s Park at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sectional Volleyball highlights

Sectional Soccer: De Pere, Notre Dame punch tickets to state

Band of the Week: Freedom

Team of the Week: Appleton North

Spirit Squad of the Week: Bay Port Color Guard

WIAA Level 2 Highlights: Denmark outlasts KLC, Freedom clips Little Chute