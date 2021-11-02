Appleton Mayor talks runaway youths, Veteran’s Day plans in latest Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 to talk about Homeless and Runaway Youth Prevention Month as well as Veteran’s Day plans.

Woodford says the goal is to raise awareness to the cause. There are multiple organizations that are recognized as safe places that they can go to. Woodford also brought up the point that this issue is not just in the big cities but also affects the local communities.

There are multiple local locations that are recognized as safe places where runaways can visit for support.

Woodford also says that the public budget hearing will be on Nov. 3 at City Hall. It will be a formal chance for the public to weigh in on the budget, and it starts at 6 p.m.

For Veteran’s Day, Appleton is hosting a Veteran’s Day Flag Raising Ceremony. The ceremony will be on Nov. 11 at Veteran’s Park at 8:30 a.m.