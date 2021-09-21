FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Mayor talks status of public library project, Afghan refugees in Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics including the public library project and the city’s federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Woodford says they have been talking about the public library project as a community for over a decade. The architect for the project is moving into the next step of the design. The city reportedly has a construction manager on board.

The common council is taking up the next phase of the budget. The library should be completed sometime in the late summer/early fall of 2023.

Appleton is also expecting to welcome about 100 Afghan parolees in the near future. Woodford says the city has a long history of welcoming people to the community.

Woodford mentioned that Appleton received $14.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Some of the ideas on what the spend the money on include:

  • Early childhood development
  • affordable housing

The city has until 2024 to spend the money.

