FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Mayor talks voting options, COVID-19 testing surges and more in Community Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about some voting options that the city of Appleton is offering its residents ahead of the Presidential Election on November 3rd.

Mayor Woodford also discussed what efforts the city is using to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus within the city. The mayor mentioned that they are in need of support from the state as testing sites are quickly becoming overwhelmed with the amounts of people wanting to be tested.

Appleton has also seen some recent vandalism incidents throughout the city that have been linked to being hate crimes. Mayor Woodford is encouraging anyone with any information on any vandalism incident to contact the Appleton Police Department.

Check out some other Community Updates below!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets