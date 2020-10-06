Appleton Mayor talks voting options, COVID-19 testing surges and more in Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about some voting options that the city of Appleton is offering its residents ahead of the Presidential Election on November 3rd.

Mayor Woodford also discussed what efforts the city is using to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus within the city. The mayor mentioned that they are in need of support from the state as testing sites are quickly becoming overwhelmed with the amounts of people wanting to be tested.

Appleton has also seen some recent vandalism incidents throughout the city that have been linked to being hate crimes. Mayor Woodford is encouraging anyone with any information on any vandalism incident to contact the Appleton Police Department.

Check out some other Community Updates below!