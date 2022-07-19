APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 and discussed multiple topics ranging from parking for Mile of Music to an update on the City’s water main replacement.

Woodford said that the bid on the water main replacement came in lower than expected, which freed up about $2.9 million in funds. These funds are reportedly getting put into infrastructure maintenance.

He also mentioned that it is ‘huge’ to be able to redirect the funds.

Appleton Children’s Week starts on July 24, and there are multiple events for kids to enjoy. Some of the events include:

Kids swim free at Appleton on July 24

Fun run at Memorial Park

Kids rummage sale

Children’s parade

The full list of events can be found here.

Mile of Music brings people from all areas to Appleton, and Woodford wanted to remind of available parking options. There are thee different parking structures that cost up to $5 a day, according to Woodford.