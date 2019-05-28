Appleton mayor thanks surrounding communities for their response to firefighter's death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Less than two weeks ago, Mitch Lundgaard with the Appleton Fire Department was shot and killed while responding to a medical call.

The area continues to mourn the firefighter's death, as he leaves behind a wife and three children.

"It's something I hope that no other mayor, no other community has to go through," Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna said during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. "There's a lot of questions, a lot of anger pent up, but I can't be more proud of the way the community has responded."

Hanna said the response from surrounding communities was something he was happy to see.

"I think the thing I really would like to emphasize is just how quickly so many other communities came to our aid to help and to offer whatever we needed," Hanna said. "It was just incredible. It speaks volumes about where we live."

