Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna honored for 24 years of service by area legislators

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley legislators honored Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna was honored Monday for his 24 years of service.

Legislators throughout Northeast Wisconsin spoke about Mayor Hanna and his lasting impact on the City of Appleton and presented him with a legislative citation.

Mayor Hanna says he’s grateful local lawmakers have noticed his hard work in office.

“It’s seriously very humbling. It’s great to know they have paid attention, that they appreciate the work we’ve done here in Appleton,” says Mayor Hanna.

In October, Mayor Hanna announced he would not run for re-election after nearly three decades in office.

In February, Jacob Woodford and Jim Clemons won the Spring Primary Election. Both will appear on the April ballot for the Appleton Mayor seat.

