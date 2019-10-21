Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna not running for reelection: “The time is right”

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton City Mayor Tim Hanna has announced he will not run for reelection.

“This is the right decision for me. This is the right decision for my family,” Mayor Hanna announced during a press conference Monday.

For 23 years, Hanna has been mayor. This makes him the longest-serving mayor in Appleton history.

“Since I first took office in 1996, I have focused on setting the direction for the city and then building momentum in that direction to shift the culture of our community. Serving as mayor has always been about the people in this community, not the boundaries in which they live.”

Hanna says this is a bittersweet decision and is “proud of the strides we have made as a community, together.”

During his announcement Monday, Hanna thanked those throughout the community for everything during his time in office.

“My goal in the next six months is to set the plate for the next one in office,” says Hanna.

The next election cycle in Appleton is scheduled for April.