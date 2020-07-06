Appleton mayor to hold office hours in Pierce Park Pavilion

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford will be holding open office hours, by appointment, in the Pierce Park Pavilion on Friday, July 24.

Mayor Woodford will be available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and appointments can be scheduled by calling 920-832-6400. Each appointment will be allotted ten minutes, according to city officials.

They add that this is just one of many opportunities to meet with the mayor.

The city says the first 10 requests will be accepted to be respectful of time, but a waiting list will be compiled.

COVID-19 safety measures will be practiced and all participants are encouraged to wear a mask. City officials say they will have a limited supply of masks available for those who do not have one.

“Office hours are an important part of my approach to listening to residents and I look forward to hearing from Appletonians on July 24,” Mayor Woodford stated.

The mayor also encouraged residents to write, email, or phone if they have concerns or suggestions.

