Appleton Mayor Woodford discusses city’s COVID-19 response, projects underway, more during Community Update

(WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined WFRV Local 5 This Morning for a Community Update. Mayor Woodford discussed how the city is responding to the coronavirus, the upcoming election, and some projects underway in Appleton.

Mayor Woodford has been in office since April after former Mayor Tim Hanna announced he wouldn’t run for reelection after over 20 years in office.

The mayor discussed the importance of hearing from the community during office hours, which he has offered in recent weeks.

Check out our recent Community Updates below: