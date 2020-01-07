Appleton mayoral candidates announced

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Following Appleton City Mayor Tim Hanna’s announcement that he would not run for reelection, numerous potential candidates have come forward for the spring election.

Eric Beach

Eric Beach is a veteran who spent 21 years in the Army and Wisconsin National Guard. Since retiring from the Army, Beach has run two businesses – Beach House LLC and Free Market Education LLC.

Beach says “I hope to meet everyone, and have a positive experience. I want to serve the community, as it has served me well. I hope to make Appleton more welcoming, more hospitable, more cost-effective, I’d like Appleton to be able to lift its people up when they need it not when it’s convenient for the city. I’d like to bring innovative ideas to the table and find out what fits in our community.”

Marsha Brewer

Marsha B. Brewer, a former Appleton Alderperson, has filed her nomination papers Tuesday, January 7.

James Clemons

James Clemons, a former Alderperson in the City of Appleton, announced his candidacy on Facebook in November. Clemons served as an alderman for two decades and is currently a Senior Account Executive at Advocate Aurora in Appleton.

Chad Doran

Chad Doran has served as Appleton’s Communications Coordinator since 2014. In early October, Doran announced his candidacy saying “Appleton is well-positioned for continued success in the years ahead. As your next mayor, I will keep working to empower our capable staff to excel at the work they are doing to help Appleton grow in the future. Together, we will continue to provide the services our residents expect, while seeking even more innovative ways to use city resources efficiently.”

Doran was born in Shawano in 1978, graduating from Shawano High School in 1996. In 2000, he graduated from UW-Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Arts degree in radio/tv/film. For more on Doran, click here: Appleton’s communications coordinator announces run for mayor.

Dana Johnson

Days before Thanksgiving, Appleton business owner Dana Johnson announced his candidacy for city mayor. Johnson said, “Appleton needs a mayor that is open to listening to all sides of an issue, putting partisan politics aside to get down to business.”

Johnson moved to Appleton six years ago. He was born to a single mother and was a first-generation college student. Johnson graduated from UW-Whitewater after studying Social Work and then earned a Master’s degree in Social Work from UW-Milwaukee. For more on Johnson, click here: Appleton business owner announces candidacy for mayor.

Rahb Kettleson

Rahb Kettleson is a shipper for Printron in Neenah.

Christian Pitsch

Christian Pitsch is a 21-year-old self-described Appleton native. At the time of the election, Pitsch will be a graduate from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities with a Bachelor’s degree in Technical Communication – Public Policy & Legal Discourse.

Pitsch says he is, ” blessed with the optimism of youth, in this pivotal election only good things can come from allowing that optimism to take the city into the future.”

For more information about Pitsch, visit his change.org website here.

Jeremy Scholz

Jeremy Scholz announced his candidacy in November. He graduated from Fox Valley Technical College in 2001 and has worked as an informational technology strategist, analyst, and director.

Scholz says, “Appleton needs innovative solutions. I have a plan that will provide affordable childcare for the community, safe and affordable transportation for children, seniors, and wheelchair access to parks, pools, social centers and events in your neighborhood.” For more information on Scholz, visit his website.

Mark Todd

Mark Todd, an area businessman, is running for Appleton mayor over a decade after running for state governor.

Christopher Washburn

Christopher Washburn has filed nomination papers to run for Appleton Mayor. Little information is known about this candidate at this time. Local 5 will update Washburn’s profile as it develops.

Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford, Secretary to the Board of Trustees and Assistant to the President at his alma mater, Lawrence University, announced his Appleton mayoral candidacy in early December. With his announcement, Woodford said “As we meet the challenges of the present and future, we need to do so in a way that holds true to our community’s values. Meeting those challenges will present us with opportunities to build from our strengths with determination, compassion, and creativity.”

For more about Woodford, click here: Lawrence Univ. senior leader announces Appleton mayor candidacy

Mayor Hanna announced exclusively on Local 5 This Morning that he will be taking on a new role as Executive Director with the Local Government Institute of Wisconsin. To see the full announcement, click here.