APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the Memorial Day Ceremony was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, many organizations and groups are happy to welcome back the Appleton Memorial Day Ceremony: Moment of Remembrance in 2021.

While the Memorial Day Parade will not be taking place, the online Memorial Day Ceremony is streamed May 31 on WFRV Local 5’s website and a few of Local 5’s media partners’ Facebook pages, including WHBY and Y100.

The program will include a combination of live and recorded elements. Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford will issue remarks, speeches and poems that will be read by students from all five of Appleton’s high schools. The ceremony will conclude in its traditional manner – a rifle salute to our fallen servicemen and women performed by the Appleton American Legion Post 38 honor guard, accompanied by the Appleton VFW Post 2778 color guard.