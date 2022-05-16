APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Memorial Day staple in the Appleton Community is here for 2022, as details for the parade and ceremony were released.

According to officials, the Appleton Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will return on May 30. It is mentioned that the event will return to its traditional route and the Riverside Cemetery after three years away.

“The Appleton Memorial Day Parade provides our community with an opportunity to honor the service and sacrifice behind American rights and freedoms. Finally, we can come together again and collectively pay our proper respects to those who died while serving our country,” said Corey Otis, Appleton Parade Committee Chairperson.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. at the corner of College Avenue and Appleton Street. The route heads east and ends at the corner of Pacific Street and Owaissa Street.

The ‘Moment of Remembrance’ ceremony happens right after the parade. A short, second ceremony takes place right after the City’s ceremony. The second ceremony will happen at the Appleton American Legion Post No. 38 plot.

Connor Romberg, who is a 17-year-old junior at Fox Valley Lutheran High School will give this year’s keynote address at the ‘Moment of Remembrance’ ceremony. Romberg has reportedly won regional and state champion titles for Impromptu SPeaking through the Future Business Leaders of America.

Other students from Appleton Area schools will also participate. A bugler will play “Taps” to close the ‘Moment of Remembrance’.

More information can be found on the Appleton Memorial Day Parade’s Facebook page.