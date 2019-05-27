Appleton Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will honor fallen community heroes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - Men and women who have died serving our country will be honored with the City of Appleton's annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Monday morning, with the National Anthem and a shot fired by members of the Appleton American Legion Post No. 38 and the Appleton VFW Post No. 2778.

The parade route will start at the corner of College Avenue and Appleton Street, and then head east on College Avenue to Meade Street, north on Meade Street to Pacific Street, east on Pacific Street ending at the corner of Pacific Street and Owaissa Street, at the entrance of Riverside Cemetery.

After the parade wraps up, the city's annual Memorial Day Ceremony will begin inside the Riverside Cemetery to memorialize those who died serving our country.

