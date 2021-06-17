FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton mom is in search of community member that helped her injured daughter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – 13-year-old Madyson Clifton fell and dislocated her shoulder while biking Monday afternoon and had to wait all alone until a kind stranger showed up and sat with her until her mother could come and take her to the emergency room.

She said, “I was riding my bike and the next thing I know I had hit a rock and I was on the ground and something was obviously wrong with my shoulder and there was a nice woman and she came up and she was checking on me to make sure I was ok. And with all of the things that were going through my head, that really helped calm me down.”

Madyson’s mom Heather said her daughter isn’t one to complain, so when she got the call she knew it must be a fairly serious injury.

“I realized she was laying on the ground and it was kinda a mixture of panic, she’s still laying on the ground, something’s really wrong, and relief that she wasn’t laying on the ground by herself,” said Heather Clifton.

Appleton Fire Station 6 is close to the scene of the accident and a few of their first responders were able to offer aide and guidance to Heather and Madyson.

Lt. Steve Unruh said, “It’s that comfort thing and it’s just part of our job. We notice things like this all the time whether it’s a bike accident, could be a car accident.”

The day after the accident Heather posted on Nextdoor in search of the woman that helped her daughter to thank her.

“i just want to thank you for the care that you showed to a complete stranger just having someone else around was just that reassurance and helps quell that panic so thank you for just stopping on your run and giving a couple minutes of your time,” said Heather.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Milwaukee Bucks Game Six Preview Kyle Malzhan

Hortonville & Green Bay Preble softball survive upset bids, Coleman baseball cruises past Crivitz

Tuesday Prep Spotlight

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports

Appleton North Soccer moves on to sectionals