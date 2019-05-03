Appleton mother and daughter to walk together, get college degrees at same time

Appleton, Wis. (WFRV)

An Appleton mother and daughter have found out they will be walking together in a few weeks when they both receive their college degrees on the same day.

"It was really a surprise," says April Hershman. "I had no idea, and (my daughter) told me and I literally just started to cry."

April originally began college in 1993, but stopped to begin a family. Determined to finish, she resumed courses about a decade ago.

"May 18th is a great milestone in my life," she says. "I'll be finally graduating from UW Oshkosh."

April's daughter MacKenzie Kropidlowski is finishing her degree at UW Whitewater, and the two recently found out their graduation date was the exact same, and it would be impossible to attend both.

"Wow, we're only like 4 hours apart," says April. "How is this gonna work?"

So April decided she would skip her graduation to attend daughter's.

"She's like 'but it's ok, if I need to, I'll just skip my ceremony', and that crushed me," MacKenzie says. "I was so grateful that she was willing to do that, but I also didn't want that to happen because she deserves (a graduation ceremony) more than anyone."

That's when MacKenzie sprang into action, asking her college to let her and her mother walk together at her ceremony. The school said no.

"The thought that I tried to make this happen, she was really grateful for it," MacKenzie says.

But eventually the college reconsidered, and decided to allow it after all.

"My mouth dropped, my jaw dropped, and I cried," MacKenzie says. "Happy, excited, elated."

"For her to extend out of her comfort zone and lobby on my behalf was the most beautiful gift I could ever ask," April says, tearing up. "For me, to actually see it come to life is amazing."

Plenty of family is expected to be in attendance at the ceremony.