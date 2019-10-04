Appleton mother with brain cancer fulfills wish, attends Brewers game

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — A mother in Appleton who was diagnosed with brain cancer recently fulfilled one her special wishes – attending a Milwaukee Brewers game.

Sarah and her family attend a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game through a wish granted by the ThedaCare Hospice Foundation’s Hopes and Dreams program.

“My dad lived in Milwaukee so he would take us to games back when they played at County Stadium. I remember doing that as a little girl, from a very young age. The year I graduated high school, Miller Park opened,” says Sarah.

ThedaCare Hospice Foundation’s Hopes and Dreams program, along with Associated Bank, provided Sarah and her family with tickets, lunch at the game, and a gift card for the Brewers store.

Sarah and her family also had the chance to walk on the field before the game and even met pitcher Josh Hader.

The day was special for Sarah and her family. Sarah’s mother Jean is Sarah’s full-time caretaker. Jean also helps care for Sarah’s daughter who is six-years-old.

Sarah and her daughter visit with Brewers player, Josh Hader

“It’s one last hurrah,” says Sarah. “One last home game. This wish means everything, especially because it will be my last game.”

“Sarah’s always liked baseball, better than football,” says Jean. “So the Brewers are her team.”

Sarah’s journey, which began in 2014, has been difficult for her and her family.

“It was a big decision to move on to hospice. We learned that the tumor was growing and it wasn’t responding to treatment. We knew it was the right time for hospice. It’s really hard, though, because I just don’t want to leave my daughter behind. I tell her everyday how much I love her. She means everything to me,” explains Sarah.

Jean explains that they have support from those within the community.

“We have her daughter involved in soccer this year. It’s good to keep her busy, she likes playing, and she has friends on the team from her class so it’s good for socialization. The coaches are terrific and they’re out there encouraging them to have fun. We’re very fortunate to have such a great support system. Family, friends, even people we never really knew who have offered to help.”

Sarah and her family enjoyed sharing photos after the game, which the Brewers won, 4-3.

To learn more about the ThedaCare Family of Foundations, click here.