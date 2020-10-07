Appleton nonprofit encourages breaking substance abuse habits during Sober October

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October is National Substance Abuse Awareness month and groups are trying to bring more attention to it.

Rise Together, a nonprofit group in Appleton, works to prevent addiction by educating, engaging, and empowering youth to use their voices for change and to break the silence around addiction and mental health.

They are also participating in the Sober October campaign, which encourages people to break from their substance abuse habits.

“Our communities are struggling with anxiety and depression and stress,” Nadine Machkovech, Vice President of Operations at Rise Together, tells WFRV Local 5. “People that are struggling in these ways often turn to substances to cope and maybe deal with some of the things that are going on in their life.”

The group says that Sober October is a way for people to refocus on mental health and helps raise awareness around the topic of substance abuse.

