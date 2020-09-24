Appleton Octoberfest ‘Reimagined’ for 2020

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The arrival of fall means the arrival of some special, seasonal events.

This weekend would have marked the start of Appleton’s Octoberfest but, due to the recent pandemic, event organizers had to reimagine this year’s celebration. College Avenue would have been the scene, just like in year’s past, but event organizers have made the most by changing its landscape.

Instead, this year’s celebration has been dubbed ‘Appleton Octoberfest Reimagined.’ Rather than have the large crowd of people that typically gather on the streets, organizers are asking the public to show their support online.

A number of for-profit organizations have partnered up with local area non-profits. Members of the public can simply make a purchase at a local for-profit and a portion of that sale will go back to their partnered non-profit.

“For a majority of those 100 non-profits that are part of the event each year, this is their major fundraiser,” says Eric Stadler, Chairperson of the Volunteer Committe for Appleton Octoberfest Reimagined. “It would have been a major failure on our part as an organizing committee and the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce if we didn’t do something. To just fold and say, ‘You know what- we’re just not going to do anything this year and hopefully we can do it next year’ was not an option.”

While it may not draw the big crowds we’re accustomed to seeing- it has set the stage for more than 100 non-profits to showcase themselves and raise money. Stadler says they foresee themselves continuing this year’s format for future year’s to come, along with the tradition of gathering on College Avenue.

“There’s no way that this is not going to be successful,” says Stadler. “Just because, first and foremost, the hearts and soul of those that live here in the community throughout the Fox Cities region, are so in-tune with what’s going on. They also have quite a sincere heartful passion to see good things happen and this is another way for them to continue to help and support that.”

You can find a full listing of participating businesses and their partnered non-profits online right here. Appleton Octoberfest is also on Facebook.