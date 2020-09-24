FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Octoberfest ‘Reimagined’ for 2020

Local News

Local businesses have partnered with non-profits for this year's event

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The arrival of fall means the arrival of some special, seasonal events.

This weekend would have marked the start of Appleton’s Octoberfest but, due to the recent pandemic, event organizers had to reimagine this year’s celebration. College Avenue would have been the scene, just like in year’s past, but event organizers have made the most by changing its landscape.

Instead, this year’s celebration has been dubbed ‘Appleton Octoberfest Reimagined.’ Rather than have the large crowd of people that typically gather on the streets, organizers are asking the public to show their support online.

A number of for-profit organizations have partnered up with local area non-profits. Members of the public can simply make a purchase at a local for-profit and a portion of that sale will go back to their partnered non-profit.

“For a majority of those 100 non-profits that are part of the event each year, this is their major fundraiser,” says Eric Stadler, Chairperson of the Volunteer Committe for Appleton Octoberfest Reimagined. “It would have been a major failure on our part as an organizing committee and the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce if we didn’t do something. To just fold and say, ‘You know what- we’re just not going to do anything this year and hopefully we can do it next year’ was not an option.”

While it may not draw the big crowds we’re accustomed to seeing- it has set the stage for more than 100 non-profits to showcase themselves and raise money. Stadler says they foresee themselves continuing this year’s format for future year’s to come, along with the tradition of gathering on College Avenue.

“There’s no way that this is not going to be successful,” says Stadler. “Just because, first and foremost, the hearts and soul of those that live here in the community throughout the Fox Cities region, are so in-tune with what’s going on. They also have quite a sincere heartful passion to see good things happen and this is another way for them to continue to help and support that.”

You can find a full listing of participating businesses and their partnered non-profits online right here. Appleton Octoberfest is also on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews