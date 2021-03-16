Appleton offering home improvement loans to those that qualify

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton offers loans to homeowners to keep the housing stock updated in the city.

“City of Appleton runs the homeowner rehabilitation program it is for low to moderate income people who need home repairs done that live in the city of Appleton” said Laura Bonnet, Appleton’s Housing Coordinator.

These loans are given out to homeowners that not only meet income qualifications but also have less than $50,000 in other assets, not including the property they are applying to improve.

“We do roofing siding, windows, electrical, plumbing heating, general maintenance updates to the home. We don’t do cosmetic things,” said Bonnet.

The city does not do any cosmetic repairs but they will do interior painting if lead paint hazards are present in a home.

Lorraine Holewinski, a loan recipient, said the repairs to her roofing, siding and foundation gave her the confidence she needed to continue living independently in her home.

“We put out bids and my home as you can see has been all resided, I have a new roof, my basement has been fixed,” said Holewinski. “People just need to go online and look it up.”

This loan program is unique because repayment is different than a standard loan.

“You don’t pay it back until you sell your home which is a big relief because you don’t have monthly payments,” said Holewinski.

Applications are being accepted now through April 30th.