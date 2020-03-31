Appleton officer stabbed after allegedly being ambushed outside police department

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton Police officer was stabbed early Tuesday morning after a Kaukauna man ambushed the officer in the police department’s parking lot.

Authorities say that just after 2:15 a.m., an Appleton Police Officer in a marked squad car noticed a car following him for an extended period of time. The officer drove toward the police department and notified other officers.

Appleton Police say the same vehicle had been previously involved in similar activity in a different community.

Law enforcement attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled officers. Because there were no serious charges, Appleton Police say they did not pursue the vehicle.

Around 4:15 a.m., the officer who had been followed was in the Appleton Police Department parking lot. When he got out of his squad car, he noticed a car, which appeared to be the one that had followed him, parked in the street near the lot.

The officer saw a man standing near the employee entrance to the department. He had been hiding his hand behind his leg and appeared to be holding something.

When the officer tried speaking with the man, the man charged and attacked the officer. During the attack, Appleton Police say the man stabbed the officer several times with a kitchen-style knife.

The officer fought back, bringing the man to the ground. Additional officers responded and were able to put the man in custody. One of the responding officers received a cut to their hand from the man’s knife.

The man, identified as 49-year-old Troy VanGrinsven, remains at a local hospital for treatment. Police say VanGrinsven will be placed in jail when he is medically cleared.

Appleton Police say they will request charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and battery to a police officer. Additional charges may be filed based on the investigation.

Both officers have been treated and released.

