Appleton officers save child’s life, recognized with Lifesaving Award

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Appleton police officers are being honored with the Lifesaving Award after saving a 9-year-old girl when it seemed as though all hope was lost.

According to the Appleton Police Department, on September 21, 2020, police responded to a report of a child who had been strangled with a dog leash. Upon arrival, officers report having found a 9-year-old girl who had become entangled in a dog leash while playing with her dog.

Authorities say one of the responding officers, Officer Zieman, noticed the child was unresponsive and blue. Officer Zieman quickly searched the child for a pulse, to no avail. Officer Zieman also reported having noticed the 9-year-old girl’s breathing was ‘ineffective.’

Soon after, Officer Zieman allegedly began CPR measures and was assisted by another responding officer, Lt. Holdorf. After a few moments, police say the child began labored breathing on her own and was stabilized. The child was reportedly flown to Children’s Hospital-Milwaukee where she was able to make a full recovery.

Nearly a year later, the Appleton Police Department is remembering the heroic work of these two officers and recognizing them for their lifesaving efforts. “Due to their quick response, assessment and medical intervention, this child’s life was saved,” writes the Department.