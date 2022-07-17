APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers were revving up their engines and showing off their sweet rides in Appleton on Sunday.

The 44th annual Appleton Old Car Show & Swap Meet was held in Pierce Park and showcased a wide variety of antique and classic rides.

Any car model that was older than 1992 was welcomed at the event.

One Vintage car owner, Dave Lacanne, tells Local 5 a unique story about how his own hot-rod didn’t make it to the show.

“Well, originally I was going to sell the car because it was in such bad shape but it was a unique car that you don’t find too much here in the Midwest. At that point, I decided I’m an old car guy. I decided this car’s gotta get done and a lot of people said the same thing. They said ‘you have got to do that car,'” shared Lacanne.

Lacanne says that the entire car has nearly all its original parts. Lacanne adds that the most common thing he hears about his classic car is: “Thanks for saving it.”