APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights.

The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.

The ceremony included free pickleball instruction and demonstrations. Racquets and balls were also available during the event.

“This pickleball court would not have been possible without the generous donation of Mary Beth Nienhaus. We are extremely thankful for her generosity and commitment to recreation,” said parks, recreation and facilities director Dean Gazza.

Officials described pickleball as the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. It was reportedly invented in 1965 and is popular among those 50 and older.