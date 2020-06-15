Appleton P.D. ask for public’s assistance for June battery incident

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding any information regarding a battery complaint incident that occurred in June.

Officials say the incident took place on June 14 at around 3 a.m., within the 300 and 700 blocks of North Richmond Street.

According to authorities, police do not have a description of the suspects but believe a red SUV may be involved in the incident.

If you can assist with information for this investigation call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5548 or residents can leave a tip or email us at APDTips@appleton.org.