Appleton P.D. investigates fatal single-vehicle crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place on Sunday morning in Outagamie County.

According to the Appleton Police Department, just before 8 a.m., police and fire departments responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Interstate 441 near Calumet Street.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and no other individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 and ask for Sgt. Thao or Sgt. Kuether.