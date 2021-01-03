Appleton P.D. investigate shooting incident

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department are investigating a shooting incident that took place early Sunday, in Appleton.

According to police, at around 1 a.m., officers responded to the area in the 500 block of West College Avenue for reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, police located two victims identified as a 24-year-old Milwaukee man and a 39-year-old Menasha man.

Both men were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Officers report having secured the scene and not locating any additional victims.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated with no threat to the community at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.

Police are asking any residents who may have information pertaining to this incident to contact the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500.