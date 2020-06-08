Appleton P.D. launches social platform to answer communities questions

Live Now
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Got questions? The Appleton Police Department has an answer.

The City of Appleton announced on Monday that the Appleton Police Department has launched a new section on the department’s website titled “Inquire, Inform, Improve” to provide a safe space for the community to submit questions.

City officials said this website will provide a platform to continue conversations and answer questions from community members.

Residents can submit questions through an email on the page and after all the questions have been compiled, Chief Thomas will post the answers.

Chief Thomas said, “This will be a safe space for continued dialogue, where we can actively listen and look for opportunities for change.”

To visit the website, click here.

