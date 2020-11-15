Appleton P.D. search for driver and vehicle possibly connected with multiple hit and runs

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the driver and vehicle to the right in the photo.

On Friday afternoon, the Appleton Police Department shared on Facebook that the identification of the driver and vehicle, located to the right in the photo, could assist police with two hit and run investigations that occurred on November 9, just before 5:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle to the right of the photo would have possible front end damage.

Anyone with information is advised to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.