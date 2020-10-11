APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Appleton Police Department are trying to locate missing teen, 17-year-old Dillon Kowalczyk.
According to the Center, Dillion was last seen on October 6 and could be in need of medical attention.
Dillion is described to be a white teenager with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing around 130 pounds.
Residents who have any information on Dillon Kowalczyk should contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.
Latest Stories
- Appleton farm market vendors fairing well during pandemic
- Appleton P.D. search for missing 17-year-old Appleton teen
- Fiber farm frolic held Sunday, all about Alpacas
- Wesley Heating & Cooling donates free furnace to Green Bay family
- Sunday Mass with Bishop Ricken 10/11/2020