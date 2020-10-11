FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton P.D. search for missing 17-year-old Appleton teen

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Appleton Police Department are trying to locate missing teen, 17-year-old Dillon Kowalczyk.

According to the Center, Dillion was last seen on October 6 and could be in need of medical attention.

Dillion is described to be a white teenager with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing around 130 pounds.

Residents who have any information on Dillon Kowalczyk should contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

