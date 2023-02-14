APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Parade Committee has announced it is now accepting applications for the 72nd Appleton Flag Day Parade.

Scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, the biggest and best Flag Day Parade in the country’s theme will be ‘A Salute to American Courage and Valor.’ The Parade Grand Marshal, as always, is the United States Flag.

Every year, the Flag Day Parade honors a branch of the military, and this year’s event will spotlight the United States Coast Guard.

“The Flag Day Parade is a celebration of the spirit of America,” said Corey Otis, Appleton Parade Committee Chairperson. “It’s an opportunity for us to come together as a community and honor the freedoms, democracy, and unity that fortify our nation while also showcasing the Fox Valley’s unwavering patriotism and love for the red, white, and blue.”

Fox Cities residents have honored “Old Glory” on the second Saturday in June since 1950, making the Appleton Flag Day Parade the nation’s oldest. The celebration annually draws more than 50,000 spectators and participants from throughout the state and nation to Appleton.

Organizations interested in participating in the Appleton Flag Day Parade must complete and submit an official application before April 15, 2023. Groups can sign up online here.

The parade will begin at the intersections of Wisconsin Avenue and North Oneida Street. The route travels west down West Wisconsin Avenue to North State Street, south on North State Street to West College Avenue. At West College Avenue, the parade travels east and ends at Drew Street.

Additionally, the 2023 Appleton Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 29. The Appleton Memorial Day Parade pays tribute to servicemen and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in defense of the United States.

The “Moment of Remembrance” ceremony will take place immediately following the Parade in Appleton’s historic Riverside Cemetery, 714 North Owaissa Street.

For more information about both parades, you can visit the City of Appleton’s website here.