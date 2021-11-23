Appleton Parade Committee remembers dedicated member Harvey Samson

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – This year’s 50th annual Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade and the Parade Committee are missing a vital part in their crew this year.

Harvey Samson, an Appleton Parade Committee member for 41 years died on October 9 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. This will be the first parade without him and the Committee will honor him in a special way with a float during the parade.

He served many roles not only in the Christmas Parade but with the Flag Day Parade Committee for 37 years, but it doesn’t stop there. Harvey was a local attorney and has been a member of the City’s Police and Fire Commission since 1983, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Appleton Senior Center and a founding board member of Appleton Downtown Inc. He also volunteered with Boy Scout Troop 8, the Appleton Boy Choir and Appleton North High School Band.

Harvey has been married to his wife Nancy for 49 years, together they have two sons and two grandchildren.

You can watch the Parade in Downtown Appleton or watch it on WFRV Local 5, both on-air and online starting at 7 p.m. You can also catch two encore presentations of the parade, on Saturday, November 27 at 11 a.m. and Christmas Day at 11:30 a.m.