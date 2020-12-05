Appleton Parade float builders take a different angle for this year’s festivities

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Floats in a parade are the one of the many reasons people attend.

Denny Obermeier and Mark Klemme have build floats for the Appleton Christmas Parade for years, but this year looks much different.

Now both men have downsized their normal floats to accommodate for the alternatives, including Santa and Mrs. Clause on a float, driving throughout the City.

Klemme has been designing and decorating the Appleton Santa float for 40 years and despite the changes, he says the process is a labor of love, “Seeing the smiles on the kids face and everybody even adults. I mean when you see the parade at night and see the kids out there yelling and screaming, having a good time, that’s what it’s all about.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making their way through the city in December, making sure everyone gets the chance to enjoy a downsized parade.

“Normally there is a theme when we have the big trailer, and the big float and then it’s joys of Christmas or nights of song or whatever. But this year, it’s just to get Santa out there for the kids.