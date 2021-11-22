Appleton Parade performers are confident in the city’s safety plan going into 50th Anniversary Parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Cycling Association is one of the dozens in the 50th Appleton Christmas Parade and they said they are behind the city’s decision to continue in their plan to hold the parade.

Gregg Graycarek, a Board Member, for the Fox Cities Cycling Association said, “We’re quite confident that the law enforcement community here in Appleton and the parade committee have a plan put together for all of our safety.”

Graycarek said they will help the community ring in the holiday season on their bikes.

“Our entire mission is dedicated toward making the fox cities a better place to be and ride and also we’re committed to safety. I am absolutely confident that we’re gonna be just fine,” said Graycarek.

Dance studios across the regions said it was heartbreaking to them to know their ‘dance friends’ were affected by the tragedy but they want to carry on the tradition in Appleton.

Rana poley, the Owner of NEW Fusion Dance and Performing Arts said, “We are not going to shy away from the parade and we will participate and keep the holiday spirit.”

While the owner of Makaroff Youth Ballet, Jeanette Makaroff said, “We haven’t had a single family call that was concerned. I think everybody feels pretty safe.”

The city already has safety gear positioned around College Avenue to make sure performers stay safe.

Shelby Bradshaw, the Retail Store Manager of the Eco Candle Company on College Avenue said, “I absolutely think it will be a safe event. Downtown Appleton takes great pride in this event and I am sure it will be safe and fun for everyone.”

John Hagins, the President & CEO of the Community Blood Center said, “Though we have heavy hearts, we look forward to our continued participation in the downtown Appleton Christmas Parade.”

Performers said the city successfully puts on events such as Mile of Music every year so this should be no different.