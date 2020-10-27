Appleton parents launch recall against AASD school board members

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) COVID-19 rates aren’t slowing down in the Fox Valley and some parents in Appleton worry their kids may never step foot inside a school and now parents have taken action.

Ryan Nadboralski, an Appleton parent, who signed the recall petition says, “The reason for the recall is we don’t feel as though those board members are bringing forward a voice of the parents and the students in this district.”

After nearly eight months of virtual learning and no answers, some parents now want to recall three members of the Appleton Area School board — President Kay Eggert, Vice President Leah Olson, and Treasurer Jim Bowman.

Amber McGinley is an organizer with this recall effort and says, “We’re looking for an option outside of virtual for our children. There is no other option besides virtual at this point in time and it’s not working for all the children.”

Sheri Hartzheim, another organizer with this recall effort says, “We were disappointed that the board would not listen. That there aren’t any open listening sessions. And the one that they did have wasn’t terribly open. We’re looking for a voice with the district that’s our primary concern right now.”

The Appleton Area School District (AASD) relies on the CDC to determine the appropriate learning model for students. The number of new cases in the last 14 days in the city of Appleton and the tri-county region have been high, according to the AASD website –so this warrants virtual learning.

Nadboralski says, “The rates of covid are definitely high and I think surrounding school districts

Have proved we can do this in a safe way. It’s okay if parents don’t feel comfortable with their children going back to an in-person setting in that case there is a virtual option.”

Since there is no vaccine for COVID-19, parents are only left with seemingly unanswerable question

Nadboralski says, “What if the cases remain at an elevated level, higher than what the board’s metrics are? Is it okay to have our kids out of school for nine months? Is it okay for a year? Is it okay for fifteen months?”

Local Five reached out to the three school board members in question, but have not received a response.