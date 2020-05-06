1  of  2
Appleton park may be named after Lundgaard

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A park in the City of Appleton may be named after a fallen firefighter who was shot and killed in 2019.

Driver-engineer Mitch Lundgaard was killed last May while at a medical call at the downtown transit center in Appleton.

Recently-elected Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford requested the city parks and recreation committee name the park next to Fire Station 6 in Lundgaard’s honor.

According to the city council agenda, officials will discuss the proposal later tonight.

